Spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Edo State Command, Mrs. Bridget Esene, was yesterday abducted by on her way to church, in Benin, an official said.

The gunmen reportedly trailed her to the Iqueniro area, off Agbor Road, dragged her out of her car and forced her into their waiting vehicle.

A source at the NIS, who confirmed the incident, said, “She was abducted at her church premises, around Agbor Road area, this morning.

“Her whereabouts are yet unknown, as her abductors are yet to speak with her family.

“Her car has been recovered where it was dumped at Agbor Road bye-pass, and we learnt that her abductors headed towards the Benin-Auchi Road axis.”