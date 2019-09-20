Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Gunmen have abducted the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology Igbo-ora, Mr. Opadijo Olujide; secretary of the union, Gbenga Alayande and three others staff of the institution.

Our correspondent gathered that the five lecturers were kidnapped on Thursday evening between Saki and Igboora when they were returning from a meeting held in Saki on Oke-Ogun axis of the state.

Igboora is one of the seven towns that make up Ibarapa zone of the state.

The abductees were said to have comprised four males and one female. The female lecturer was identified as a wife of one of the abducted ASUP members.

A source, who preferred anonymity said: “The abduction of five lecturers of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology Igbo-ora, is true. They were kidnapped on Thursday evening when they were returning from a union meeting in Saki. Five of them were kidnapped. Four of them are staff members of the school. The other one is wife of one of the victims.

“The school authorities have been making frantic effort to secure their freedom. The police are monitoring the situation. The Commissioner of Police was in Igbo-ora on Friday morning. The school is being careful. But the school may update the public when it gets any.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, has confirmed the abduction, saying: “Some lecturers were abducted at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-ora. The police are on the top of the situation.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, went there in the morning (of Friday) for on-the-spot assessment. The command has deployed all the tactical teams to the place, including Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the place.”

Asked if any arrest had been made and if the abductors had asked for ransom, Fadeyi simply said: “I will give you an update later. I cannot confirm any arrest and if the abductors have contacted either the family or the institution for ransom. But other developments will be unraveled.”