From Bamigbola GBOLAGUNTE, Akure

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted a pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church at Irese near Akure in Akure south Local Government Area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that the cleric simply identified as Pastor Ogedengbe was kidnapped in the church on Monday evening.

His abduction was confirmed by a member of the church who identified himself as Brother Paul.

“He was kidnapped inside the church. They came with a black Corolla sport car. He was kidnapped alone,” the church member said.

The security operatives are yet to react to the report as at the time of filing the report.

His abduction came a day after men of the Amotekun corps arrested four suspects for kidnapping three persons along Oda road in Akure.