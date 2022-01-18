From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday night abducted Da Gyang Balak Gut, the Gwom Rwei Vwang in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the gunmen mounted a roadblock close to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, where the paramount ruler was kidnapped on his way home.

A community source said the kidnappers used a bus to barricade the road and the paramount ruler ran into the barricade where he was abducted and taken away by the gunmen. The source said the kidnappers have contacted the Gut family, demanding a ransom of N10 million.

Plateau State police public relations officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, military information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, said troops have been mobilised to rescue the monarch.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven, in conjunction with other security agencies, are on the trail of the kidnappers. God willing, the security agencies will soon close up on the criminals.”

Vwang District is in Jos South LGA, where the famous National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, is located.

Sadly, the incident is coming less than one month after the abduction of another traditional ruler, head of Gindiri, in Mangu LGA, Mr. Charles Dakat, on Christmas Eve.

Since then, prominent personalities, including ex-Plateau State governorship aspirant, Kemi Nshe, a lecturer with Plateau State University, Bokkos, and students of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi, have been kidnapped in less than one month.