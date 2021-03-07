From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday, reportedly abducted an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City.

The Police Officer identified as Clement Amoko, was said to have been forcefully taken away by his heavily armed abductors who stormed his house at the Ogida area of the Edo State capital.

It was learnt that the incident happened in the presence of his wife and children.

At press time, a close family source said the kidnappers have contacted the family but declined to disclose how much ransom they were demanding.

Meanwhile, the police are said to be intensifying rescue efforts with various units of the command and other security teams deployed around the state capital.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Princewill Osaigbovo, said‎ “Yes, I have been informed of the kidnap and the victim is of the SIB department but I am expecting details and other information of the officer from the division and the SIB department”.