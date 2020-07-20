Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen again visited the Janruwa community along Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa road, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped six persons, including a female police officer.

The area is not too far from Danbushiya, another community close to Millennium City in the same local government area, where one person was allegedly killed and about 20 others kidnapped a week ago.

The Kaduna State Police Command and the state government through its Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs were yet to make any official pronouncement on the development as at the time of filing this report.

But a member of the affected community hinted that the criminals stormed the area late Saturday to unleash terror on the locals and went away with some after destruction of their burglary proofs and windows.

A witness, Mr. Babalola Mathew, told a media source that the bandits launched the attack in “commando- like style.”

According to him, “it was a commando-like adventure. They (bandits) stormed our community around 10pm and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two young female teenagers, two young men and a grown up man.

“They picked most of the victims through the windows after shattering the window glasses and removing the burglaries. They ordered everyone out.

“The victims had no option than to follow the attackers gently, because they were at risk of being shot in their rooms.

“The only grown up woman among those kidnapped is said to be a policewoman.