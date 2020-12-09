From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen have abducted a state lawmaker representing Nguroje Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed, in the early hours of Wednesday, December 9.

A family source says Mohammed, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Information, was picked up from his residence at about 1 am.

Confirming the abduction, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, DSP David Misal, said that the Command received a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday about a shootout and on arriving at scene was informed that the member representing Nguroje state constituency was taken.

‘I can confirm to you the kidnapping of Alhaji Bashir Mohammed, the member representing Nguroje state constituency in the early hours of today, being Wednesday. As we speak, we are already trailing the kidnappers and hope to catch up with them soon and ensure his safe release. Let me also use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with useful intelligence to come forward to aid our work. I wish to, on behalf of the Commissioner, assure the people of the State of our unwavering resolve to rid the state of crime and provide safety for the people at all times,’ Misal said.

Reacting to the news of the Abduction, the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini, said that he was devastated by the news.

Kunini, who spoke on phone with our correspondent, urged the people to join the House and the family in prayers for the safe release of the abducted lawmaker.

‘I was briefed about the unfortunate abduction of Honorable Bashir Mohammed who is the Chairman House Committee on Information by armed men this morning. It is a very sad one and very devastating to all of us. We join the family and the people of the State in praying for his safe release. We look forward to a time that our security would become strengthened enough for us to overcome all such challenges.’

As at the time of this report, the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family.