From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen on Sunday morning abducted the Taraba State Chairman of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC), Mr Peter Jediel, at his residence at Sunkani in Ardo Kola, Taraba State, reports say.

The abduction comes exactly two weeks after the local government chairman of Ardo Kola was abducted and later killed by gunmen.

A younger brother to the victim, Mr Boniface Stephen, who spoke to our correspondent, said that the armed men stormed Mr Jediel’s residence at about 1 am Sunday morning and took the union leader away after shooting randomly.

Stephen said that contact has not been established yet and called on the people to pray for the safe release of his brother.

Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command ASP Reform Leha could not confirm the incident but promised to call back.