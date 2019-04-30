Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Gunmen have on Tuesday morning kidnapped the Deputy Registrar, Administration of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Mr. Sanusi Sa’ad, in his house at the university quarters.

Dr. Samuel Shikaa the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),Taraba State University chapter, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jalingo said that As’ad, who is also the Information and Protocol Officer of the university was picked around I:30 am on Tuesday.

Shikaa said the kidnappers invaded the house through the back side of the university which is not fenced and took the deputy registrar away to an unknown destination.

Alhaji Kalid Sa’ad, a brother to the victim who also confirmed the incident said that the kidnappers had just contacted him and demanded a ransom.

He, however, did not mention the amount of money demanded, saying he was still in talks with the kidnappers.

The university branch of ASUU is currently on strike over the insecurity of staff resident at the staff quarters due to lack of perimeter fencing of the university, funding and pension for staff among other issues.

The Commissioner of Police Taraba State, Mr Alkasim Sanusi, had recently, while launching operation Puff Adder, warned kidnappers and other criminals to leave the state as the command was ready to root them out.

Our correspondent reports that kidnapping has become the order of the day in the state with regular cases most of which go unreported even to the police, despite calls by the police commissioner for people to trust the command with relevant information to help in tracing and arresting kidnappers once they call for ransom.