From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen on Wednesday night are reported to have kidnapped three women in Ban village, a community bordering Plateau State Polytechnic, Heipan in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

It was learned that the gunmen gained invaded the residence close to the female student hostel of the Plateau State Polytechnic at about 8 pm and fired gunshots into the air before whisking away with the women.

The situation created panic among the polytechnic students who are currently writing the second-semester examination.

Police spokesman ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba in a press statement confirmed the incident and said one of the suspected kidnappers have been arrested.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 8:05 pm on Wednesday, January 12 and three people were kidnapped.

‘The Plateau State Police Command is aware of the kidnap incident in Ban Village behind Plateau State Polytechnic Heipang on the 12/01/2022 at about 20:05hrs where three persons were abducted.

‘Immediately the report was received, a team of policemen of the Command and OPSH raced to the scene where one suspect was arrested,’ the police spokesman said.

Ogaba said the police have intensified efforts to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest other perpetrators of the evil act.