Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo.

Gunmen yesterday abducted Daniel Mbatelen, the leader of Tiv people living in Danacha community in Gasol Local Government Area, Taraba State.

A family source, Mr. Richard Mbatelen, who confirmed the incident, said :”We were in my elder brother’s house when I saw four young men on two motorcycles. One of the motorcycles was driven into the house while the other parked outside by the road side. The two men that came into the house quickly pounced on us and commanded me to lie down. They searched my pockets; collected my phones and money before they ordered my elder brother at gun point to follow them. They took him to the motorcycle that was waiting outside the house and zoomed off with him away to unknown destination.

“Since he was taken away yesterday afternoon, I called his phone and someone picked and spoke to me in English. The phone has since been switched off. We have neither received any call from him nor from his abductors up till now. I am pleading with the security agencies to ensure that my brother is released unhurt.”

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Taraba State command, DSP David Misal, could not be reached to confirm the incident as at the time of this report.