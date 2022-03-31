From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen have abducted the traditional ruler of Bukpe, a village in Kwali Area Council of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, from his palace.

The abductors reportedly numbering over one hundred were said to have stormed the community Wednesday night and kidnapped the monarch who was seated outside the place after taking his bath because of the intense heat.

Jibrin Gimba, an eyewitness who is also the brother of the abducted monarch, told Daily Sun that the whole incident happened like a movie scene as people scampered for safety.

He said he watched helplessly through his window as the gunmen took his brother away.

According to him, ‘I left the palace a few minutes after the incident when my brother told me he wanted to go and take his bath because the heat is too much. After that, he decided to sit out to receive fresh air before going to bed when all of a sudden these men came from nowhere and opened fire. I watched the whole through my window.’

For some time now, kidnappers, bandits and other criminals gangs have taken over some villages in the FCT, terrorising villagers with little or no resistance from authorities.

When contacted, the FCT Police Command spokeswoman Josephine Adeh said she was yet to confirm the incident and promised to get back after confirmation.

At the time of this report, the gunmen were yet to make contact with other the family of the kidnapped monarch.