Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Gunmen on Wednesday Kidnapped two passengers traveling along Ugbe Akoko and Uba Akoko road in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

One of the victims, Mrs Agnes Akogun was reportedly returning from a business trip when the hoodlums abducted her and one other man in the vehicle she boarded.

The husband of the kidnapped business woman said the whereabouts of his wife is still unknown, adding that he has not been contacted by the abductors to demand for ransom.

He said some passersby who saw the vehicle that conveyed his wife by the road side informed him of the incident, while he had reported the incident to the police. The police area commander for Iwaro area command, Mr Funsho Iluyemi confirmed the abduction of the two persons.

He said men of the State anti robbery squad have already combed the forest where the incident happened.

He assured that the perpetrators of the dasterdly act will soon be apprehended and the victims regain their freedom.