Molly Kilete, Abuja

The kidnappers who abducted two women at Tokolo, Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are demanding N10 million in ransom for their release.

The kidnappers, numbering over fifteen, had reportedly mounted a roadblock on New Year’s Day where they kidnapped the two women who were travelling to Tokolo village, the hometown of the Chairman of the Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya.

The kidnappers, who have already made contact with the family of the two women, are asking for the ransom amount as a condition for the release of the women alive.

Already, operatives from the Bwari Divisional Police headquarters say they are working round the clock to have the kidnapped victims rescued unhurt.

The Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Biodun Makanjuola, confirming the abduction of the two women, said the women were kidnapped by the gunmen who attacked their vehicle.

This is coming just as kidnappers struck Nuku village along Rubochi Road, in Abaji Area Council of the FCT, and kidnapped a woman, Agmada Anyinu, and her daughter, Favour Anyinu, after shooting her husband

The incident, which happened early Saturday morning, sent panic across the village, with villagers running for safety before mobilising and rushing the wounded man to the hospital.

The Public Relations Officer in charge of the FCT Police Command, Anjugurl Manzah, confirmed the incident, saying the Command had launched a manhunt to capture and arrest the hoodlums.

For some time now, kidnapping has become rampant in the FCT, the Nigerian capital, with the abduction of the traditional ruler of Rubochi, Chief Ibrahim Pada, who was taken from his residence in Rubochi on November 27, 2019. He was released after paying a N6.5 million ransom.