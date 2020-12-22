From Agaju Madugba,

The abduction saga in Katsina continued on Monday night at Kaigar Malamai village of Dan-Musa Local Government Area when suspected bandits reportedly kidnapped 17 residents including the Mai Angwa, village head, Kabir Mohammed.

Competent sources in the area hinted that the hoodlums stormed the village sometime after midnight and operated until early hours of Tuesday.

According to one of the sources, “after the attack on the community which lasted several hours, the gunmen packed at least 17 persons into the forest.

“Apart from the village head, his two wives were also kidnapped.“

The police was yet to react to the incident as at the time of this report on Tuesday afternoon.

Apart from the celebrated abduction of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on December 11, suspected bandits had also on December 19, abducted about 80 students of an Islamiya (Koranic) school at Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

Apparently concerned by the spate of abductions in Katsina, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, led a delegation of his colleagues on solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Tuesday.