From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Wife of the General Manager of the Imo State Zoological garden, Mrs Elizabeth Abioye has been abducted by gunmen in Owerri the State capital.

A family source who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun said Mrs Abioye was whisked away alongside another female member of the church immediately they came out of the church gate inside the First baptist church at Fire service,Wetheral road at about 4 30 pm on Sunday.

Her abduction is said to be raising dust in the church especially as she was singled out of other members coming out after the church service .

“The abductors have been lurking around the church for some time and immediately they spotted her and another member who were chatting as they come outside the church gate,they started shooting sporadically and took her and the woman she was chatting with.

” But I was told the other woman was released after they identified their real target.” The source revealed.

Her husband,Mr Francis Abioye who has been in the State since 1999 as National Youth Service Corp(NYSC) rose to become the GM of the zoo. He has since confirmed the incident.

Also,the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam has confirmed the incident ,however,he added that one of the suspect has been arrested while others are being trailed.