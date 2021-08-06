Zamfara Police Command yesterday confirmed the abduction of father and stepmother of Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident in Gusau.

“Unknown gunmen on Wednesday invaded Magarya town in Zurmi Local Government Area and kidnapped the Speaker’s biological father, his stepmother and four other persons. The command has deployed a squad of security personnel to rescue the abd Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Malam Mustapha Jafaru-Kaura, has said the assembly would react officially to the development.

