From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

Gunmen abduct have kidnapped Eze Damian Nwaigwe of Mbutu autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise council area of the Imo state.

The abducted Eze who is the Traditional Ruler of the immediate past governor of the state ,Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, It was learnt was abducted in the wee hours of Thursday by gunmen numbering over ten from his home.

The Spokesman of the state police Command, Michael Abbattam who confirmed the incident said that tactical teams of the command has been activated to go in search of the kidnapped monarch and to rescue him unhurt .

According to a community source, the traditional Ruler was abducted from his palace about 2.30 AM of Thursday.

” The traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Damian Nwaigwe, has been kidnapped. The respected king was kidnapped at his palace around 2.30am, on Thursday.

The source added, “Those who abducted the Eze were many. They came in vehicles and were more than 10. They barricaded his palace, shot sporadically to scare away villagers until they whisked the monarch away in an already steaming vehicle.

“The palace of the Eze is isolated . He built his house far from where other villagers live that was why it wasn’t difficult for him to had been kidnapped without any resistance from his subjects.”