Cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Jepthan Robert has been kidnapped in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Robert was believed to have been kidnapped on Tuesday in front of his house at Dimrose road, Biogbolo area of Yenagoa.

He was said to be standing in front of his house around 9.30 pm when a fast moving car stopped abruptly close to him and some masked men came down from the car and bundled him into it before he could raise the alarm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the Police have commenced investigations.

“He was picked up at Dimrose Road in Yenagoa. We are intensifying efforts to rescue him and arrest the kidnappers. We are working on a promising lead”.

Investigations indicated that Robert’s kidnap would be the sixth high profile kidnap carried out in Bayelsa state in the last five months.

Others that have been kidnapped include the mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Mrs Betinah Benson, Mr Tari Ajanami, a top banker in the state, Chief Marvin Turner, father of Ogbia Local Government Council Chairman, Mr Lotana Okoye, a popular businessmen and Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito.

Meanwhile the Bayela State Police Command has arrested Chief A.C.T Wongo, the father-in-law of freed Otokito over his kidnapping.

Otokito married the first daughter of Wongo who has also been deposed as the paramount ruler of Otuokpoti community by Governor Douye Diri.

Also in Police net are the former Community Development Committee (CDC), Azibalua Amon and the former youth president, Emolen Igu.

Sources said their arrest, which are with the knowledge of Otokito and the state government, is to investigate their role in the abduction of Okotiko and their link with the alleged kidnappers.