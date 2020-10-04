

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Dare devil gunmen on Saturday stormed a suburb of Hadejia town and made away with the son of a lawmaker representing Auyo Constituency in the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The victim, Abdullahi Sani, aged 35, is a School Teacher at Government Girls Secondary School, Birniwa, in the state, however, the accident occurred at Hadejia town where he reside with his family.

Sources said the gunmen numbering about 20, in which six of them were wielding guns were said to have visited the victims residence at the Shagari quarters area were they forcefully abducted him.

The father of the victim, Sani Kigima, is a lawmaker representing Auyo Local Government Area in the State House of Assembly.

The police spokesperson for Jigawa State, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to our reporter on Sunday adding that the police have already started trailing the suspects.

The police said the incident happened around 2:00 a.m midnight at Hadejia town, and the gunmen went away with the victim’s phone and that of his wife, also with his vehicle’s key which is unusual.

Mr Jinjiri, however, decried late report of the abduction, he however, said the police have commenced tracking of the suspects hoping to secure the unconditional release of the victim.

The police said preliminary findings shows that, before the abduction, unusual movement were noticed at the victim’s residence in Hadejia where unknown faces were observed making enquiries about his presence while he was away.

The command urged residents to report suspicious movement around their vicinity and abduction incidence as soon as they occurr to enable the security personnel act on time.