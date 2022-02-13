From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Barely 48 hours after three policemen were killed in the Enugu capital city by gunmen, hoodlums yesterday again attacked a police checkpoint, killing four cops.

The attack took place at a police checkpoint in Obeagu in Enugu South Local Government, an outskirts of the state capital territory.

Though information on the incident was still sketchy at press time, sources said that the gunmen operated in a Sienna and Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle when they stormed the checkpoint.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, promised to get back to our reporter, but never did at the time of filing this report.