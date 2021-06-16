Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A driver with Hartland Construction Company simply known as Buhari and two police officers were on Tuesday allegedly shot dead by gunmen in the process of kidnapping an expatriate along the Benin-Auchi expressway by Ogbemudia Farm in Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the driver and the police officer were coming from the Benin airport where they went to pick the expatriate when the gunmen suddenly appeared from the bush and opened fire on the vehicle.

The driver and the police officer were alleged to have died on the spot while the expatriate was taken into the bush by the gunmen.

It was also learnt that the expatriate has been on leave but came back to the country yesterday to resume work.

The driver who hails from Jattu, Etsako West local government was said to have been buried yesterday night according to Islamic rite.

Responding, the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, who confirmed the incident during a press briefing with newsmen where he said about 320 suspects have been arrested between 21st of April and June 16th, 2021, said the two officers however survived the attack.

He said the incident happened after Ahor and not Ogbemidia farm.

“It happened yesterday, the driver conveying a white man being escorted by two police men were shot at, the driver died but the officers held on to their riffles and they survived.

“The only thing is that the whiteman was taken away”

The CP said that the method the kidnappers use nowadays is to instill fears into the minds of their would-be victims noting that on sighting a vehicle, they will immediately open fire so that they can force the vehicle to a halt.