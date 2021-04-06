From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Nine people were killed, with 25 others, mostly women, taken by unidentified gunmen suspected to be bandits along Kaduna-Kachia road in the early hours of Tuesday, an eyewitness account said.

The incident reportedly occurred less than a kilometre to Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru, Kaduna, the eyewitness said.

A source, who spoke to Daily Sun in confidence, said he along with other travellers arrived at the scene of the attack shortly after it happened, sighting about nine corpses at different spots, with a bus conveying Anglican Church members abandoned and its occupants forced into the nearby forest.

According to him, those that got killed were in a truck loaded with firewood, with the kidnapped persons, consisting of 19 occupants of an Anglican Church bus and six others from a Gulf-4 saloon car.

The Kaduna State Police Command and Ministry of Internal Security Home Affairs are yet to make public statements on the incident.