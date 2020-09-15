Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen on Monday’s evening allegedly short at Abuja bound train which departed Kaduna at an undisclosed spot.

Details of the alleged attack were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Operation Manager, Victor Adamu could not pick his calls or respond to the message sent to his social media handle to confirm or deny the development.

Both the Federal a d Kaduna State Governments have taken steps to nip in the bud the menace of bandits activities along Kaduna-Abuja highway but, it is gradually becoming a reoccurring decimal.

Already, many motorists have abandoned the road for the train to avoid the possible nightmare that may be posed by these criminal elements.