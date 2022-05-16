From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two Police officers and three civilians have been confirmed dead in a deadly attack by gunmen at Idema community, a border community between Rivers and Bayelsa.

It was gathered that the deceased were coming from a burial when their convoy was attacked by the gunmen. Subsequently, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has ordered a manhunt for the assailants.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Investigation revealed that a special squad has been deployed to comb areas in Rivers and Bayelsa states for the gunmen. The Bayelsa State Police Command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the story, said investigation was ongoing.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“On May, 14, 2022, at about 0745 hours, suspected gunmen ambushed policemen serving at Rivers Command, at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, while returning from the burial of a colleague, late ASP Gilbert Sampson, at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State.

“The suspected gunmen opened fire at the vehicle carrying the police officers and other civilians. In the process, PC Asuo Osuani, Special Constabulary Odeoye Sampson, Mr Terry Lucky, Ms Jennifer Adejo and Ms Asueroh Tobins were fatally shot and later died. While Inspector Urere Edwin, Rejoice Sampson, and Reward Sampson sustained bullet injuries and are responding to treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has ordered a manhunt for the gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act. Investigation is ongoing.”