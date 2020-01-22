Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in On a Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan,77, has been assassinated by gunmen in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He was said to have been murdered by yet-to-be identified killers at his Oremeji, Ibadan residence. The assassination was said to have taken place after the deceased observed his 2pm Islamic Prayer in a mosque in the compound of his house.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, has confirmed the incident to journalists in Ibadan, saying three men were reported to have entered the deceased house, shot him and removed veins from his leg and hand.

The assailants, according to him, left the premises immediately they confirmed that Oreitan had died.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, Fadeyi stated, has ordered that investigation be conducted to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident. But no suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, he said

Meanwhile, the publicity secretary of APC in the state, AbdulAzeez Olatunde, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Ibadan on Wednesday evening, condemned the killing of Oreitan, saying: “What could be the offence of a 77-year-old amiable politician, whom those close to him will attest to the fact that he couldn’t even hurt a fly.

“APC is urging the security outfit in Oyo State to kindly unravel the identity of the heartless killers gang.”