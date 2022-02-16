From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen Tuesday night attacked the newly established Abia Cattle Market in Omumauzor in Ukwa West local area of Abia State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the market at about midnight and shot sporadically, killing a yet to be determined number of persons and cattle.

The attack was said to have left villagers in confusion and apprehension.

Reports have it that security operatives have taken over the area to ensure peace and normalcy return to the market.