From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The attack on police formations and other facilities in Abia State took a different dimension on Wednesday night when gunmen attacked parts of Bende Local Government Area headquarters and the adjourning police station.



Reports from Bende said the gunmen stormed the area in the night of Wednesday, shot into the air to scare away people before starting the operation that lasted for about 45 minutes. It was gathered that during the operation, one policeman was shot in the leg, while the entire building was razed down. A source said suspects who where detained at the station were freed by the gunmen, while two vehicles and three motorcycles were destroyed at the police station.

The source further disclosed that after the police station operation, the gunmen move over to the nearby Local Government headquarters where they burnt the council’s hall.

The gunmen were said to have equally set ablaze the council’s plant house, burning all the generators to ashes.

The incident was said to have thrown the town into confusion as many residents could not sleep with two eyes closed throughout Wednesday night.

There were reports of heavy presence of soldiers who had arrived the area to restore normalcy this morning.