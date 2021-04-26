From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three students of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) have been reportedly kidnapped by some unknown gunmen at the weekend.

Briefing newsmen on Monday at the Police Headquarters in Makurdi, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Catherine Anene confirmed that police recieved report from the institution that the students were abducted at 10:30pm while they were studying close to the lecture theatre in the campus.

She said the police have since swung into action to ensure the safe return of the students to their parents.

Asked if the abductors of the students have made contacts or made any demands, the PPRO said that was a classified information adding that the police would not wait for such contact before swinging into action.

She assured the parents of the students that the police would do its best to ensure the students are returned safely to their parents.

Contacted, the Director, Information Protocol and Public Relations Unit, Mrs. Rosemary Waku confirmed the report.

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gun point by unknown persons from the Campus on Saturday 24th April, 2021.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies. The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place,” Waku said.