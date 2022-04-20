From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, in the early hours of Wednesday, attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, torching its three operational vehicles.

This came about 48 hours after gunmen abducted five people in Udo village, Akpo in Aguata LGA. The victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenganyia, in a statement, confirmed the ugly incident. He, however, said that police operatives were able to repel the attackers.

“The Anambra police operatives are more firm and courageous, following the successful repel of an attack in the early hours of today 20/4/2022 at Anaku divisional headquarters.

“The operatives stood firm and engaged the hoodlums which made them flee the scene. Also, the miscreants in a bid to escape threw bon fires inside the station and it affected three of the police operational vehicles. No casualty on the part of police and all police arms are intact

“Meanwhile, police reinforcement is already there and the operation is still ongoing”, the statement read.