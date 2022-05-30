From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha
Gunmen invaded the premises of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Onitsha station in Awada in the early hours of today.
Though no life was lost in the attack, the gunmen brutalized some members of staff who were on night duty and yet to handover to those on morning duty.
They also burnt a building and two vehicles parked in the premises
As at the time of filing this report, the station has been cordoned off while security agents have been mobilised to the scene.
Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the incident attributing it to a case of arson.
Details later.
