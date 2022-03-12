From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen on Saturday invaded the venue of a burial ceremony in Ndimgbu village, Nnewi and abducted a member of the vigilance group in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the hoodlums released gunshots in the air to scare the mourners; before whisking away their target while others scampered to safety.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

This came about two weeks after suspected cultists attacked the venue of a funeral rite in Ebenebe community, Awka North Local Government Area and killed more than 15 people.

In a related development, gunmen also attacked the vigilante office in Utuh community, Nnewi South Local Government Area, setting it on fire. They abducted one of their staff members and equally set their vehicle ablaze.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It was not clear if it was the same group of gunmen that attacked Nnewi that equally attacked Utuh.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, confirmed the ugly developments, saying that the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has ordered a manhunt on the armed men.

‘The operatives comprising Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Forces and others are already in the area and normalcy has been restored while operations are still going on.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘Although no notification was given to the police about the planned burial, information reveals that the vigilante groups were invited. Further details revealed that the miscreants started shooting sporadically in an attempt to disarm the vigilante operatives,’ the statement reads.