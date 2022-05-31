From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Suspected arsonists, in the early hours of yesterday, attacked the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) station in Onitsha, burning a building and two vehicles parked within the premises.

Though no life was lost in the attack, the gunmen brutalised some members of staff who were on night duty.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the burnt vehicles, a white bus, was a staff bus, while the other one, a private car, belonged to a guest presenter, who handled a night programme in the studio.

A staff of the broadcast station, who works in the studio section, told Daily Sun, on condition of anonymity, that staff members on duty were traumatised after the incident, though they were happy to have escaped death.

He said: “The gunmen gained access into the premises in the wee hours of the morning. They overpowered the security men at the gate, tied them up and forced them to guide them to where we were sleeping. After surrendering us with their guns and firing into the air, they threatened to burn us alive.

“They sprayed fuel on the facilities and the vehicles before setting them ablaze. One of them wanted to shoot us dead, but was stopped by another, and they inflicted machete cuts on us and left.”

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochi, who confirmed the incident, described it as a case of arson.

“Following a distress call today, 30/5/2022, at about 4:30am, of a case of arson in Anambra State Broadcasting Station, Idemili North, the police operatives responded swiftly and prevented the hoodlums from causing damage on the structure.

“Unfortunately, two of operational vehicles belonging to station were affected. No life was lost. Meanwhile, the station has been cordoned off and operation is still ongoing in the area. Further development shall be communicated please.” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the abductors of the three clerics have demanded N100 million ransom for their release.

The Secretary of the Conference, Methodist Church, Nigeria, the Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael Akinwale, who confirmed this in a statement, yesterday, appealed to all parishioners to rise up and help in raising the N100 million ransom.

Akinwale gave the account details as follows: “Name: Methodist Church Nigeria. Account Number: 2000041229. Bank:

