From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen in the early hours of today, attacked and burnt down another police station in Abia State, this time, the Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende Local Government.

This is coming weeks after a similar incident took place in World Bank Housing Estate police station in Aba where property worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Equally, the Uzuakoli attack came about two weeks gunmen attacked the Correctional Centre and police headquarters, all in Owerri, Imo state.

This perhaps made the Abia State Government to take precautionary measure by imposing curfew on four towns in the state, including Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu.

Despite the curfew, the state government last week alerted the public of a planned attack in parts of the state by bandits and urged all to be vigilant.

Efforts made to reach PPRO in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna for comment on the attack did not yield any result.