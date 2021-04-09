From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Few hours after the attack on Ehime Mbano Divisional Police Station, in Imo State, by unknown gunmen, another police division at Mbieri, was also attacked, yesterday.

An eyewitness from the area disclosed that the gunmen arrived at the police division at about 11:30 pm and started shooting at the police officers on guard.

Suspects were also said to have been released by the hoodlums.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, however, said that the gunmen were repelled by the officers on ground.

Two of the police officers from the station, according to Ikeokwu, sustained injuries from the encounter and were said to be receiving treatment in a hospital.