JOE EFFIONG, UYO

After about a two-week ceasefire, hoodlums suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN ) or Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOP) have once again carried out an attack on a police station in Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident which occured in the early hours of Sunday is said to have resulted in the death of one anti-riot policeman who was shot by the hoodlums in the ensuing gun battle with the police and he died later in the hospital.

Daily Sun however gathered that unlike a previous attack at Ini divisional police headquarters in which 5 policemen and a woman were killed and the hoodlums went away unmolested, they were not all that lucky during the Sunday attack as one of the hoodlums identified as Imo John Udo, was arrested while serveral others escaped with bullets wounds.

The source said that the armed men stormed the area with motorcycles and immediately opened fire directly on the police officers who returned fire but one them fell to the bandits bullets.

According to the source many of the hoodlums abandoned their motorcycle and charms and fled the scene.

“This morning we got information that police station was being attacked in Ini, so we went. The men came here on motorcycles and started shooting at the police and they (police) also started shooting but one of the police was gunned down. The bandit escaped into the bush leaving their motorcycles and charms “the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident and said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the Operation Restore Peace”to comb the bushes for possible arrest fleeing members of the gang.

He said “We got report of the incident in Ini LGA this morning. We arrested one of the criminals while others escaped with bullets wounds. We recovered three motorcycles and charms.But unfortunately, one of our men who participated in the operation was hit . He was taken to the hospital at Ikot Ekpene, but unfortunately, he gave up the ghost.

“As we speak, the Commissioner of Police Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered men of the Operation Restore Peace, who are now in the bush for possible arrest of those who escaped with bullets wounds” Macdon said.