Gunmen yesterday attacked the Oranmiyan campaign office of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Since the division in the Osun chapter of the APC, members of the party who are loyal to the former governor hold meetings there every Thursday.

It was however gathered that after a meeting of leaders of the APC led by factional chairman, Rasak Salinsile had just ended, some gunmen who came in two cars, reportedly came down and shot sporadically into the building.

“The gunmen also made attempt to set the building on fire by shooting into a transformer located within the premises. Expended bullet shells were said to have littered the floor as the gunmen also escaped in their vehicles towards the Ogo Oluwa part of the main road,” a source told journalists.

The three storey building, along the Osogbo-Gbongan road was where Aregbesola coordinated his campaigns till he emerged governor in November 2010. The building was also used as the headquarters of the campaign for Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Last November, gunmen had attacked the same building at the time a meeting was going on.