From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have attacked a military check point at Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state and killed a personnel on duty.

The incident, Daily Sun gathered, occurred on Wednesday at the boundary between Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state and Mpu in Aninri local government area of Enugu state.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenn Orji, confirmed the attack to newsmen shortly after the State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki on Thursday.