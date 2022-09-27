From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A former Bauchi State gubernatorial aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Sani Al’ameen, has given a chilling account of how he narrowly escaped death following an attack by gunmen.

Al’ameen recounted that a gun shot was fired at his car by the gunmen who waylaid him and his driver on the Akwanga -Abuja Express way on Friday.

The politician said he was traveling to Abuja when the incident happened.

Al’ameen, while narrating his ordeal to reporters in Bauchi on Tuesday, said they were approaching Akwanga when he saw some vehicles following them closely.

“When I observed, I asked my driver to enter AYM Shafa filling station, the driver said we have fuel, I said let’s enter,” he said.

“We entered the filling station and purchased little fuel, spent some minutes before we proceeded.

“When we reached the round about the car trailing us just resurfaced again and this time they ambushed us.

“They blocked our vehicle and open fire when I heard a shot and I heard a bang on my car.

“We stopped and one of them opened my car and entered pointing his gun ,and asked our driver to drive on, but I said to the driver don’t move, with God’s help he obeyed me and refused to start the car.

“They were looking at time and then they seized our phones, took my brief case and some of our personal belongings and left.

“Probably ,they were afraid because the attack occurred at a round about even though they scared people away but since it was a busy road many vehicles were approaching and that’s what save us.”

The ex APC guber aspirant expressed shock attact saying it was an attempt to either assassinate or to kidnap him.

“We stopped and complained at a near by military check point that we were fired at by some gunmen who carted away our phones and personal belongings, before we continued,” he said.

He appealed to government and other security agencies, to intensify effort to end insecurity in the country and prayed to God to continue to protect citizens.