From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Christian Religious Affairs to Bauchi State Governor, Pastor Zakka Luka Magaji, has been attacked by gunmen, on Thursday.

Magaji escaped without a scratch but his neighbour was injured and rushed to hospital after the attack.

“I was their target even though I don’t know their motive but God has proved Himself,” the clergy, said.

“The person injured is getting better now”

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, Ahmed Wakili, said they received a distress call on the attempt on the life of the governor’s aide.

“The Command received the distress call at about 0013hrs that the house of one Pastor Zaka Lima Magaji was attacked by some armed men, numbering about seven,” Wakil said.

“On receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police directed the DPO E-division to act immediately.

“The DPO led his team with other tactical Commanders such as RRS B-division, for a quick intervention, where the armed men ran into the Bush.

“A 32 -year – old man who is a member of Christian Life Church living together with Pastor Zakka was injured in the process.

“Police personnel were at the scene of the crime where three empty shells of 7.6mm ammunition was recovered”.

The Police Spokesperson added that, the Police who were there on a rescue mission, immediately rushed the injured person to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention.

Wakili assured that police patrol had been intensified along the area, and combing the bushes to arrest the suspects.

He reassured residents of the state that the Command was doing everything possible to provide adequate security of lives and property.

The PPRO appealed to residents be more vigilant and ensured that suspicious people were reported to the nearest security point.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Development, Umar Babayo Kesa, led management and staff of the Ministry to sympathize with the governor’s aide

Mesa said they were at his house to express their sympathy over the incident praying that God would continue to protect him and his family from evil men.

Pastor Zakka Magaji thanked the Commissioner and the management of the Ministry for the visit.

He said the visit was a demonstration of the cordial and peaceful co-existence among the people of the state under the leadership of the state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.