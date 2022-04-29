From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Gunmen, yesterday, attacked a bullion van conveying an undisclosed amount of money at Ogbor Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Eyewitness, who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun, said the gunmen double crossed the van coming from Ahiazu to Owerri and started shooting directly at it.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

An attempt to divert from the ambush, according to the source, caused the van to somersault on top of three vehicles at a nearby mechanic workshop.

It was not clear if the hoodlums made away with the cash, but the incident, it was gathered, caused a huge panic in the area as passersby scampered for safety. The escort of the vehicle was said to have fled while the driver of the van managed to escape from the scene.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We were just sitting opposite the maternity at Ogbor Nguru when we heard gunshots; we all ran away only for us to see later that a bullion van carrying money was attacked and it somersaulted,” the source said.

All efforts to get the State police spokesman, Michael Abattam, to react to the incident did not yield any result, as he could not respond to calls put through to his phone line.

“Nobody could say if there was cash inside the van because we all ran away, including the police escorts and the driver.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The shooting was heavy and we didn’t know if the gunmen killed anybody in the process,” the source said.