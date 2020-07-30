Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen yesterday attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi State killing four Policemen escorting the vehicle.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen tried to intercept the bullion van at Ezzamgbo Junction, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered further that the bullion van was transporting money from Enugu to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

Witnesses told Daily Sun that the armed robbers in a bid to intercept the van, first fired at the escorting van carrying the policemen. Four of the police officers were killed in the process while two sustained injuries.

Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku, confirmed the incident. According to him, the robbers trailed the van from Enugu state. He said the robbers were not able to loot the van as the driver managed to manouvre the van out of the area.

“They damaged one of the tires of the Bullion van but the driver was able to escape with the van. They could not chase the van as the driver was driving towards the Military checkpoint ahead”

The CP said the two injured Policemen have been taken to hospital for treatment while the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary.

Mr Maku said the Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.