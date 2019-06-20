Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gun men have hijacked a commercial bus and kidnapped its passengers in Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the bandits had accosted the private owned transportation bus, Libra Motors, and allegedly kidnapped over 14 passengers including the driver.

The incident, as gathered, happened around Evekwu Community of the East-West road in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Report gathered said the bandits kidnapped the passengers from the bus , moved the occupants into the bush while the bus was abandoned by the road side.

Rivers Stat Police public relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the story , saying that efforts were on to the rescue the victims.

Omoni however said that only three passengers and the driver of the bus were kidnapped . He said that the management of the transportation firm has told the police that only four persons were abducted.

He disclosed that the police have recovered the vehicle, adding that the command has intensified efforts to track the kidnappers.