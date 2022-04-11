Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have attack and killed some locals and razed down many houses in four villages of the Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attackers stormed the villages on Sunday afternoon, shooting sporadically and setting properties belonging to the locals on fire.

A resident of the area, Danladi Dukup, told NAN that some people lost their lives while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said that many of the villagers have fled their homes for safety following the invasion.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military task force maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, confirmed the attack to journalists on Sunday in Jos.

Takwa, who didn’t confirm the number of persons killed or injured, said that troops of the task force have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy.

This attack is coming barely 24 hours after the abduction of the wife and daughter of the state Commissioner for Environment. (NAN)