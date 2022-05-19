From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Steve Orogwu, yesterday escaped death as gunmen invaded his country home, killing three of his relatives.

The gunmen also killed a security guard on duty, and burnt down the family house of the Orogwus.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A source said that the hoodlums stormed the Chairman’s home in Ekpaomaka area of Ikwo Tuesday night but didn’t meet him at home.

The invaders proceeded to shoot dead three of his relatives as well as the security guard on duty.

Mr Orogwu confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday morning, adding that the assailants also set his family house ablaze.

He said: “They attacked my family compound at Ikwo at night and killed my Elder Brother and two of his sons and a security guard”.

It was further learnt that the corpses of the victims have been deposited in a mortuary in Abakaliki.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Spokesperson of the Police in the state, Loveth Odah said she was away on official assignment when contacted for comments.

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi, yesterday condemned the incident, describing it as vicious and barbaric.

In a statement released yesterday evening by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Francis Nwaze, the governor said: “We received the disturbing news of the attack in the home of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area by unknown gunmen. The attack is unwholesome and inhuman; it is vicious and barbaric.

“I call on the security agencies to speedily hunt for and arrest the perpetrators to bring them to justice.”

He commiserated with the Chairman of the Council, Mr. Steve Orogwu, and all those who lost their loved ones in the senseless attack and urged them to remain calm, while assuring that government will work hard to track the culprits.