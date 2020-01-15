Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Emir of Potiskum in Yobe State, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram has been attacked by gunmen, killing three of his aides along Kaduna- Zaria highway.

Our correspondent gathered that the emir was on a tour to traditional institutions across the northern region to drum support for the commissioning of Potiskum Central Mosque scheduled for January 18, 2020.

He was on his way to Zaria when he came under attacked by the gunmen.

‎The incident happened at Fandatio village closed to Maraban Jos, Kaduna State, around 2 am on Wednesday.

Kaduna State police spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the attack but said a statement would be issue later.

It was not clear if the attackers were personally targeting at the emir because other travellers were also said to be affected, according to sources.

A traditional title holder in the emir’s entourage, Sarkin Yamma Potiskum, Alhaji Gidado Ibrahim ‎confirmed the incident at Barau Dikko hospital where the emir was rushed to for emergency treatment.

” The incident was very terrible because we lost three of our men, while the two policemen attached to the emir were injured. But the Emir, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram escaped unhurt; we thank Allah for that,” he said.

He commended the security agencies for their prompt action during the attack and “while at the hospital because the state Commissioner of Police was ‎also at the hospital to see the emir.”

Our reporter observed the presence of security men from the Army, Airforce, Police and DSS at the emergency section of the hospital.

In one of the rooms at the emergency unit of the hospital before he was later discharged, the emir said: ” I’m safe but others were killed and some injured; we have casualties in the place too but not many.”

This incident happened exactly one week after four students of a Catholic Seminary School were kidnapped from the school hostel along Kaduna-Abuja highway. They are yet to be freed at the time of filing this report