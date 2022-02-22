From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has again lost officers to the wicked activities of gunmen, as two Police Inspectors attached to the Enugu State Commissioner for Lands, Chidi Aroh, were shot dead on Sunday.

The officers, Inspector David Dabu and one Inspector Solomon, were said to be returning to Enugu with the commissioner after a visit to Anambra state, though in different vehicles when the gunmen struck.

Daily Sun gathered that they were ambushed by the gunmen in a community in Anambra, who launched an attack on their Hilux van, shot and killed them, while the commissioner narrowly escaped in his vehicle.

It was also gathered that the hoodlums made away with the police officers’ rifles.

Though the State Police Command was yet to comment on the incident at press time, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP), when contacted earlier in the day, said the Command had no such information and asked Daily Sun to contact his Anambra state Command for possible information.

When Aroh was called on the phone, he promised to return the call, as he was busy in a meeting.

However, an officer, who brought the incident to Daily Sun’s attention, expressed sadness saying, “My heart bleeds! Information at my disposal now is that the two policemen attached to Commissioner of Lands Enugu state, Chidi Aroh, have been killed by unknown gunmen.”