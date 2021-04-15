From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

About five unknown gunmen, on Tuesday night, attacked Ogboro-Eke-Abugu village Ibagwa-Ani in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu state, killed one and injured two people.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Sun in Nsukka, yesterday, that the gunmen stormed the village around 9pm, Tuesday night, and shot one James Ugwu dead, shot his wife on the leg and another person on the stomach.

“The sound of gunshot and crying by members of Ugwu’s family attracted neighbours and other villagers. Before we rushed to the scene, the gunmen had escaped through the bush, they were up to five in number.

“Ugwu has been deposited in a mortuary in Nsukka town, while his wife and Ejike Ugwuanyi, who were shot on the leg and stomach, respectively, have been rushed to hospital in Enugu,” he said.

Dr Emma Ugwuerua, who is from Ibagwa-ani and also the representative of Nsukka-West constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, confirmed the incident, but declined to give more details.

“Yes, there was an attack by unknown gunmen on Ibagwa-ani, on Tuesday night, but I can’t give more details because we are already in a meeting over the issue,” he said.

Also, the Nsukka Police Area commander, Mr. Yahaya Hassan, said that they are aware of the incident.

“Yes, I am aware of the attack by unknown gunmen; I have visited the area and have sent my men who were already on ground to beef up security in the area,” he said.

Confirming the attack, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Daniel Ndukwu, said “We got a report that on 13/4/21, at about 2315hrs, yet to be identified armed men attacked and killed one James Ugwu in Ibagwa-Ani Nsukka, while his wife and one other were injured.