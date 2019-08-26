Magnus Eze, Enugu

Suspected bandits have attacked a metropolitan divisional police post at Ikiriki, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The attackers who stormed the police formation at about 2am, yesterday, allegedly carted away undisclosed number of arms and ammunition.

They were also said to have injured about six police officers on duty.

A source close to the station said: “Some of the policemen received deep matchete cuts from the robbers.

“Some had their legs and hands broken but nobody was killed.”

Although the divisional police officer on duty refused to speak with newsmen but the spokesman of the state police command, Ebere Amarizu, confirmed the incident.

He, however, noted that there was not much causality.

“They came pretending to be in distress and then launched attack,” Amaraizu said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, would on Thursday, perform the national flag-off of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) in Enugu.

National Coordinator of POCACOV, Ebere Amaraizu, said notable Nigerians will attend the programme initiated by the police boss.

“The campaign is to save youths from the claws of cultism and other vices thereby saving them from destruction and making them meaningful to be contributing their quota in the nation’s growth and development,” he stated.