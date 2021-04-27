From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Few days after the attack on governor Hope Uzodimma’s country home in Omuma in Imo state, aides to governor have also suffered terrible attacked from persons suspected to be armed robbers, a reliable source told sunnewsonline.com.

The source said the robbers allegedly shot the State Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Iyke Ume at Orji, on Owerri- Okigwe Road very close to the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the Commissioner was hit in the Sunday night robbery incident while being driven home by the Special Adviser on Inter Party Affairs, Dominic Uzowuru to his home in Orji. The armed robbers were said to have double crossed them and shot Ume on his leg and hand.

Uzowuru has confirmed the incident He said ” I was not shot. The Commissioner was shot. My phone and that of the Commission were snatched. We were coming from a serving of song from one of us, Austin Nnawuihe. He was dripping me when the robbers struck. I am fine to the glory of God.”

When contacted, the police Spokesperson in the, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the victims were evacuated to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, by the police.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson has confirmed the attack on Okigwe south divisional police headquarters by gunmen.

He disclosed that 5 police officers were killed in the attack but noted that the station was not razed.